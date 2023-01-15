Indore: Demand for Covid precaution dose drops to its lowest

Covid Vaccine |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The demand of ‘Precaution Dose’ vaccine, which increased amid the fluctuation of Covid cases in the first week of the year, has decreased to the lowest level with the decreasing cases of Covid-19 in the city.

However, officials believe that scarcity of Covishield in the stock is also a reason for the decrease in demand of the vaccine as a large number of people are waiting for the Covishield vaccine to take as precaution dose.

However, citizens will have to wait more for the vaccine doses as there has been no supply even after more than a month of the demand being sent to officials in the state.

“Yes, there was a surge in demand for the precaution dose of vaccine in the last week of 2022 and the first week of 2023. It was because of the fluctuation in cases in our country as well as in China too. The demand has decreased again with the active cases dropping to zero in the city,” district immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they don’t have any dose of Covishield and Corbevax in stock and they are expecting to get the doses by next week.

“We have sent a demand for 20,000 doses to the state, but we haven't received the supply yet. We expect to get the supply by next week. We appeal to the denizens to take the precaution dose at the earliest to avoid any new wave of Covid-19,” Dr Gupta added.

Sources said that the state had promised to give the doses in the first week of January, but it did not materialise.

The highest number of doses, to be precise, 790, was administered on December 24 when the government had announced a mock drill. The lowest number of vaccines was administered on December 21 that is 46 and the number of doses administered daily has since dropped to 50-100 only.