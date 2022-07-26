e-Paper Get App

Indore: Delegation of foreign countries learn cleanliness model, solid waste management system of the city

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 02:27 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In first, a foreign delegation from half a dozen countries visited Indore to see what it takes to become the cleanest city in the country five times in a row.

The delegation had representatives from France, Zambia, Fiji, Guatemala, Uruguay, and Honduras who were in Indore to learn the solid waste management system of the cleanest city in India.

A delegation of more than 15 members from France, Zambia, Fiji, Guatemala, Uruguay, and Honduras learned the solid waste management system of the cleanest city in India.

A delegation of more than 15 members accompanied by Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma, and other officers flagged off their tour from Nyaya Nagar at around 8 in the morning on Tuesday.

The delegation visiting Star Square situated garbage transfer station.

They learned how Indore separates eight types of waste at the source and civic body vans collect garbage from door-to-door.

They were all surprised to see the circulation of vans of IMC that reaches door-steps and collects segregated waste.

After Nyay Nagar, the delegation went to Star Square and saw the garbage transfer station.

The tour is said to continue for the day. They will also see a presentation on the cleanliness system of Indore at SGSITS around 2 pm.





