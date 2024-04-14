Indore: Deceased BBA Student Suffering From Mental Illness For Last 18 Months | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Police revealed that Muskan Agrawal, who allegedly jumped from the 16th floor of a vacant building in the Pinnacle Dreams Township, was suffering from somatization, a type of mental illness. It is the tendency to experience psychological distress in the form of somatic symptoms which may be initiated by emotional responses such as anxiety and depression.

For example, stress can cause some people to develop headaches, chest pain, back pain, nausea or fatigue. DCP zone 2 Abhinay Vishwakarma said that Muskan was diagnosed with mental issues which she was suffering from for the last one and half years. The police recovered the medicine prescription and hospital’s slip related to the disease from her hostel.

The police also came to know from her mobile location records that she had not visited the incident spot or nearby areas in the last one year. During investigation, it was found that she had not suffered from any financial, academic and relationship related issues. However, further investigation is underway to know the exact cause behind her extreme decision.

Earlier, the deceased’s family member alleged that it was not a suicide but she was blackmailed by someone and she was killed by her blackmailer. Muskan was a BBA student from the Prestige Institute in the city. She hailed from Barufatak in Barwani district and was staying in a hostel with a girl in the city. She was found dead on the premises of a vacant building on Thursday afternoon. Her mobile phone and spectacles were recovered from the sixteenth floor of the building so the police believed that she jumped to death from there.