MP: Wife Plots Husband's Murder For Insurance Money In Gwalior; Arrested With 4 Accomplices

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a wife orchestrated the murder of her husband along with her accomplices for insurance money in Gwalior. The matter came to light on Saturday after Gwalior police arrested the wife along with the other three accused.

According to information, the deceased Ramdhar was addicted to alcohol which led to frequent fights among the couple. Fed up of the same, his wife plotted his murder with her relatives Surendra Jatav, Narendra Jatav, Jitendra Shakya and Dinesh Jatav.

To execute their plan, the four accomplices sent Ramdhar’s wife to her sister-in-law’s home four days before the murder to avoid suspicion.

They also used a Swift car to run over Ramdhar’s body after killing him to manipulate the murder into an accident .However, upon investigation, it was discovered that the accident was meticulously planned.

According to ASP Gwalior, Dharmveer Singh, the wife had already secured the insurance policy in Ramdhar's name by selling their ancestral property. Following the plan, the wife and her accomplices ensured Ramdhar was heavily intoxicated before getting him into a Swift car.

They then drove him to a secluded area, where he was strangled to death inside the vehicle. Later that night, they disposed of his body near Bhouri Pulia, making it appear as though he had died in a road accident.

All the five accused are under arrest at present and Chinor Police are currently investigating the case further.