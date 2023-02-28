e-Paper Get App
Indore: DDUKK students visit control room learn about Dial 100

Around 180 students visited Dial-100 and CCTV surveillance service centre to understand the functioning and backroom operations of the police.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The BSc and MSc students of the School of Computer & Data Science of Deendayal Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya visited the police control room as part of their educational tour on Monday.

The students visited the CCTV control room to get familiar with the centralized CCTV surveillance system and all the 184 CCTV camera locations installed at different points of the city and they understood the technologies behind surveillance system.

The students were informed that Dial-100 compliance in Indore was 100 per cent. The new system of Dial-100 will now keep your identity confidential while reporting crimes or emergencies. Along with this, a new national helpline number 112 has been launched by Government of India, for all types of emergencies (crime, fire, and accident).

Cyber Expert Prof Gaurav Rawal also gave detailed information about online helpline number 155260 or 1930 in case of financial fraud. He addressed students that they should report any online abuse and cyber fraud with them to the police, and also they can register their complaints secretly through the national cyber crime reporting portal.

