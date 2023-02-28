Indore: Bride lands after mahurat ends; unfazed groom still ties the knot

Representative Image/ Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of three years, the CM mass marriage function was organised under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, wherein 80 couples tied their nuptial knot at Chimanbagh Maidan in the city on Monday.

For one bride, a traffic jam tried to play a spoilsport as she missed the mahurat (auspicious time), but the groom still walked down the aisle saying that mahurat does not matter to him.

Bride Shanta of Punasa was coming from Sanawad to Indore in a bus when she got stuck in a traffic jam at Bheru Ghat for a good two hours. The family members of the bride feared that the wedding may be postponed by the groom’s side as the mahurat time had passed but their fears were unfounded.

Indore-based Deepak still married her.

Likewise, a groom got married to a disabled girl.

A large dome was built on the ground for the mass marriage function. There were seating arrangements for the pundits, brides, grooms, their family members and relatives. The marriage gifts given by the government to the bride were also kept at the dome.

MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Mahendra Hardia, IDA president Jaipal Singh Chavda, vice-president Golu Shukla, BJP city president Gaurav Randive, MiC member Manish Sharma and others were present.

The newlyweds took selfies with the mayor. Along with this, marriage registration certificates were made available to more than 25 newlyweds, who had provided the necessary documents during marriage registration, at the ceremony itself.

The certificates will be made given to the remaining newlyweds from the IMC office in 2 to 3 days.