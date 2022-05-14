Indore: DCP traffic wants liquor shop at Dilip Nagar shifted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With rising road accidents in Dilip Nagar area, DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain has written letters to three departments to ensure safety for the commuters and to shift the liquor shop from the main road.

The problem near the Dilip Nagar liquor shop is not an isolated one. The Free Press had published a story on May 7 highlighting the problems that commuters face as vehicles are parked haphazardly near liquor shops creating traffic bottlenecks. The Free Press had published the problem faced by people in front of liquor shops at Barwani Plaza, Bengali Square, Scheme Number 78 etc. The traffic police officials said they would take action in these cases also.

DCP Jain said that road accidents were rising on that road. In two separate incidents recently, three people were killed and then a child was killed. To stop the road accidents, letters have been written to the officials of the State Excise Department, IDA and the MPRDC.



Jain said that the officials of the excise department were informed that the liquor shop should be shifted from there as it is situated on the main road while the MPRDC department officials were informed by the traffic police to improve the road condition. The help of the IDA officials would also be taken for the same. So letters were written to these departments.

Jain said that the traffic police officials were also deployed at the spot to control the traffic situation, especially in the evening hours, and the situation is being monitored by senior officials.

Spot fine would be collected by police

DCP informed Free Press that ACP level officers have collected fines from the vehicle owners who parked their vehicles haphazardly in front of liquor shops. The subordinates were strictly instructed to take action against people or vehicle drivers, who obstruct the road by parking their vehicles in front of the liquor shops.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:30 AM IST