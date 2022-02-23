Indore: Day temperature shoots up by four degrees in 24 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the western disturbance in the northern part of the country and change in wind pattern, the city's temperature shot up by four degrees Celsius in 24 hours as it rose above 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Not only day but night temperature too remained above 14 degrees Celsius.

However, Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the increase in temperature is temporary as it will drop again due to change in wind pattern. The fluctuation in weather will continue in the coming days.

The day temperature was hovering around 29 degrees Celsius on Monday but it increased to over 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Similarly, the night temperature also increased by two degrees Celsius as it was 12.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

“The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan & neighbourhood between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. The induced cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. Under the influence of the same, the day and night temperature increased but it will drop again in coming days,” meteorological department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius which was three degrees above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.7 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above the normal.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:50 AM IST