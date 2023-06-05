Indore: Day and night temperature remain five degrees below normal 

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The relief from rising temperature continued on Sunday too, thanks to the clouds that covered the sun in the afternoon.

The city also witnessed a spell of gusty winds and drizzles in many parts which pulled the day temperature down by five degrees Celsius below normal. Similarly, the night temperature too came down by five degrees due to the spell of rain on Saturday evening.

If the weatherman is to be believed, the relief will continue for the next two days and the city would receive another spell of rain and gusty winds on Monday.

Denizens woke up to a sunny morning followed by a hot day on Sunday but the clouds enveloped the sky in the evening which prevented the temperature from rising over 35 degrees Celsius.

North-Northwesterly winds were blowing with a maximum speed of 27 kilometres per hour with dust.

“The cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan and a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persist. A cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh also persists. Under the influence of these conditions, moisture incursion is taking place due to which weather remained cloudy over the western part of the state,” the Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius which was five degrees below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius which was also five degrees below normal.