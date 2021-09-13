Indore: Day 2 of three-day Mahalaxmi festival celebrated with gaiety

Indore: It was ‘56 bhog’ for Goddess Mahalaxmi on the second day of the three-day Mahalaxmi festival celebrated by Maharashtrian families in Indore as in other parts of the country. Mahalaxmi was installed in all the homes of Maharashtrian families on Sunday.

The families gathered and worshipped Goddess Mahalaxmi at the installation site. “We believe that the wishes made to Goddess Mahalaxmi during this time are fulfilled,” Gauri Kothastane, a housewife, said. She added that, if unmarried young men and women immerse the Goddess, their wedding takes place soon.

Businessman Girish Bhalerao said, “Mahalaxmi is also known as Jyeshtha Gauri and Kanishtha Gauri. According to religious beliefs, she comes to her maternal home in the month of Bhadrapada.”

According to traditions, installation was done on Day 1 and, on Day 2, the Goddess was worshiped with ‘56 bhog’ offerings. To provide the 16 varieties of vegetables, many families flocked to vegetable vendors, who were prepared with different types of vegetables procured specially for the festival.

“Mahalaxmi is offered a naivedya of 16 dishes specifically,” Bhalerao said. After worshipping and pleasing the Goddess on her trip, the community will bid farewell on Tuesday evening. Most families will be teary-eyed as the idol is immersed.

