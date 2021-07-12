Indore: DAVV’s decadal offer rekindles dashed degree hopes of students

Indore: In what may sound music to the ears for many, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has extended a special offer - with a tagline of being final opportunity – to students who could not clear their degree courses because of failure to clear any particular semester in the last decade.

“We are going to hold special exam for students, who could not clear one of their semesters, during the period of 2010 to 2017,” said Ashesh Tiwari.

That special exam will also be assignment based. That means chances of students clearing the exams would be above 95 per cent. Last year, more than 95 per cent students, who gave assignment based exams due to Covid-19, had cleared the exams.

The special exams are also going to assignment-based due to Covid-19 crisis.

The state government had introduced a semester system in traditional courses as well in 2008 and revoked it in 2016.

However, many students who were enrolled for the semester system could not clear some of their subjects due to which their degrees are incomplete. Now, they will have an opportunity to clear their degree.

The university has opened a link inviting online examination forms from eligible students till July 20.