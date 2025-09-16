Indore DAVV Welcomes Freshers With Tradition At Subharambh 2025 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) reverberated with tradition, energy and inspiration as Subharambh 2025, the university’s annual induction programme which unfolded on Monday.

The event, designed to welcome the newest batch of students, offered a rich blend of rituals, speeches, cultural performances and academic guidance.

The day began on a solemn note with the university’s Kulgeet, followed by a soulful Saraswati Vandana and the ceremonial lamp-lighting, symbolising the victory of knowledge over darkness.

Dignitaries, including the vice-chancellor, registrar, director, dean and coordinators, were felicitated on stage. Delivering the welcome address, the director urged freshers to embrace education as a journey of building character and responsibility.

Registrar Prajwal Khare emphasised on discipline, while VC Dr Rakesh Singhai inspired students with a message that blended heritage and modern aspirations.

A special session, Devi Ahilya: Ek Parichay by Mant Uday Raje Holkar, reminded students of their proud legacy, while Yash Bhargava’s address on youth and the nation’s future earned thunderous applause.

Academic clarity came from Senior Superintendent (Exams) Dr Uma Bhatt, who explained the exam and credit system, reassuring students of support in their academic journey.

Cultural programmes injected colour and energy, featuring classical dance, patriotic songs, dramatic skits and a humorous play on student life, each drawing vibrant applause from the packed hall. As the programme neared its close, the audience received a surprise session by

Dr Sachin Gulati from American Express, who spoke on career-building. His reminder that ‘the future belongs to those who prepare with courage and consistency’ resonated deeply with the students.

For many attendees, Subharambh 2025 was more than an induction, it was a perfect beginning, combining tradition, vision and celebration to inspire DAVV’s newest entrants.