Indore: DAVV Wants To Get PhD Admissions Through NTA But Plan B Also On Card

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has expressed a desire to give admission to its PhD programmes through the common university doctoral entrance test planned by National Testing Agency but it has also not denied holding its own entrance exam if things do not go as per its plan.

“We wish to take admission through the entrance exam to be conducted by NTA but if its exam gets late then we will hold our own exam for admission in doctoral degree courses,” said Prof Ashesh Tiwari Doctoral Entrance Test (DET) coordinator at DAVV.

The DAVV has asked PhD supervisors associated with the university to provide their willingness to register students for PhD by June 20.

“NTA has told us that they would share details about plans to hold common university entrance test for PhD next week. If they give early dates for CUET for PhD then we will go with it else we will hold our own entrance test,” Tiwari said.

The last PhD entrance exam was conducted by DAVV in April last year. More than 14 months have passed since the last entrance exam was held.