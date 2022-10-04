Indore: DAVV Vice Chancellor orders for revaluation of education technology answer books 

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to revaluate answer books of BEd’s education technology subject.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Monday ordered the revaluation after aggrieved students met her and expressed their discontentment over the results of the BEd 4th semester exams.

Days after the results were released, students on Monday reached DAVV claiming poor evaluation of answer books.

They informed the V-C that more than 3000 students had failed in three subjects, including education technology, child education and creating and inquisitive.

The students told the V-C that most of the students had failed in education technology.

Jain talked to exam controller Ashesh Tiwari and deputy registrar (exams) Rachna Thakur and informed students that the university would get revaluation done of answer books of education technology subject.

“A committee of experts will then report on main results and revaluation results. Decision on revaluation of other subjects will hinge on that report,” she told students.

Meanwhile, students of BALLB, BCom LLB, MBA and other results also staged a protest alleging poor evaluation of answer books. Led by ABVP student leader Sarthak Jain, the students claimed that their answer books were evaluated hastely as the university wanted to release the results early.

The V-C did not buy their argument and offered a sample review of answer books. But the students wanted a complete revaluation of answer books. A decision on their demand will be taken on Tuesday.