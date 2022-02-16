Indore: DAVV to submit data for NIRF in two days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which is eyeing a place in the Top 100 universities in the country, said on Tuesday that it was going to submit data in the university category for the National Rankings, 2022, within a day or two.

“We’ve readied the data and will submit the same after receiving the go-ahead from the vice-chancellor, professor Renu Jain,” said Pratosh Bansal, DAVV’s nodal officer for the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

Initially, the last date for submitting the data was January 31. The deadline was extended to February 11 by the Union ministry of education. The ministry later extended the deadline to February 18.

Data for 5 categories

DAVV participates in a total of five categories—university, management, law, pharmacy and engineering in the NIRF rankings. It has submitted the date for four categories, including management, law, pharmacy and engineering. It is now required to submit data in the university category.

The only Grade A+ university in the state, DAVV had, last year, improved its position from a band of 151-200 to a band of 101-150 universities and, now, it is eyeing a position in the Top 100 universities.

“Given our advanced teaching and research, we expect better performance in the Rankings, 2022. We’re hoping to make it to the Top 100 varsities this year,” Bansal said.

Objective of the NIRF

NIRF was launched by the ministry in 2015. The main objective of launching the NIRF was to have indigenous rankings for institutions across the country. An institution is assessed on five broad parameters—teaching and learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

