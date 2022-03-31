Indore: DAVV to recruit regular teachers after 13 years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the lone Grade A+ accredited university in the state, is going to recruit regular teaching staff after a hiatus of 13 years. The university has invited applications for 92 teaching posts, including 45 regular posts and 47 backlog posts.

As appointment of teachers was not done at the university for a long time, many of its departments were dependent on guest faculty. Appointment of teaching staff was last done in 2009, but the process had to be stopped midway following a complaint of irregularities. Merely 31 appointments could be made that year.

Ever since, DAVV has lost around 40 teachers due to retirement, deputation and untimely deaths, but no new appointment has been done in the past 13 years.

The university had called for applications for filling 47 backlog teaching posts last year. But, later, citing a UGC letter, the appointment process was suspended. The suspension was done as UGC had dissolved the mandatory condition of Ph.D for appointment of assistant professors till 2023 due to the Covid-19 crisis. Around 225 teaching posts, mostly self-finance posts, are lying vacant in the university’s teaching departments, but DAVV, as of now, has decided to fill only regular teaching posts.

“We may invite applications for other posts next month,” registrar-in-charge Anil Sharma said.

Applications invited for DCDC, EMRC director posts too

DAVV has also invited applications for five non-teaching posts, including the post of director of the College Development Council (DCDC) and director of EMRC. DAVV has not appointed a permanent DCDC in the past 33 years. Similarly, it will be appointing a permanent director at EMRC after a gap of 10 years. The EMRC director’s post has been lying vacant since Prabhakar Singh moved to another university in 2011.

DAVV has also invited applications for a Computer Centre head, a librarian and the post of director, Directorate of Physical Education.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:35 PM IST