Indore: DAVV to hold special exams for Khargone students from May 14

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which had suspended its second- and final-year examinations of the undergraduate courses at centres in violence-hit Khargone, is going to hold special examinations for students of the district from May 14. “Examinations in Khargone district will resume on May 14,” said DAVV examination controller Ashesh Tiwari.

The university had to suspend examinations at centres located in Khargone district following curfew imposed owing to the violence. Members of a minority community had pelted stones at a religious procession taken out by members of a majority community at Khargone on Ram Navami. This had led to communal violence, forcing the district administration to impose curfew in Khargone.

DAVV had to suspend its examinations because of this. More than 2,000 students were affected because of the violence.

Now, nearly a month after the violence took place in Khargone, DAVV has announced plans to conduct special exams for undergraduate second- and final-year students of the riot-hit district. The university has announced resumption of the examinations after consultations with the Khargone collector.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:26 PM IST