Indore: DAVV to hold int’l meeting on transdisciplinary research

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping the emerging research approach in mind, the School of Economics—a teaching department of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya—is organising a two-day international conference on ‘Trans-disciplinary Research: Issues and Challenges’ at the university auditorium from September 16.

Professor Lakshmi Iyer, associate dean and director, Walker College of Business, Appalachian State University, is going to be the chief guest.

Three batches of research scholars and young members of faculty are expected to attend this conference. There are 34 universities and institutes across India which have been awarded STRIDE Component-I on Research Capacity Building.

Some of the speakers at this two-day conference will be professor Ram Singh from the University of Delhi; professor NR Bhanu Murthy, vice-chancellor, BASE University; professor Amitabh Kundu; professor Upindra Dhar and so forth.

‘Under one roof’

‘This conference will be an excellent platform for bringing these award-winning institutions that are at the forefront of trans-disciplinary research under one roof. The purpose of this conference is to highlight the issues and challenges related to trans-disciplinary research’ — professor Kanhaiya Ahuja, head, School of Economics