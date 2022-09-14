Bhopal: Our eyes are on gold medal, say judo medallists Tulika, Vijay and Avtar as 36th National Games are about to begin

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commonwealth Games 2022 Judo medallists Tulika Maan, Vijay Kumar Yadav and Olympian Avtar Singh, will be participating in the upcoming 36th edition of the National Games of India. According to SAI (Sports Authority of India), Coach Yashpal Solanki in the 36th National Games, 22 NCOE Bhopal players will be participating in the National Games. They will be held from 27 September to October 1, 2022.

While talking to Free Press, the coach mentioned, “15 athletes playing from NCOE Bhopal are international players; we are expecting at least five to seven gold medals and a minimum of 12 medals from these players. We will make it NCOE Bhopal vs the rest of India.'

CWG 2022 bronze medallist Vijay Yadav said, 'whenever I get on the Judo mat, I aim for a gold medal. I aim to win gold, whether for my country or my state. We always prepare for the gold medal, but we never know what will happen at the tournament or what our destiny holds for us. I am still preparing to qualify for a berth for the coming Olympics and Asian Games.'

“Playing National Games after winning a CWG medal is both pressurizing and proud as people expect you to win nothing less but gold,” said CWG 2022 silver medallist Tulika Maan .

'All the players deserve equal support and respect’

Olympian Avtar Singh is also a historic judoka of SAI Bhopal, as he was the first Indian Judoka to qualify for Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. While talking to the FP, the Olympian said, "I feel that right now the game is at a good pace, and SAI is doing great. But I feel that all athletes should be treated equally, no matter if they are famous or not. If you have played for India, you are an Indian athlete. All the players deserve equal support and respect from the federation and country."

Read Also CRPF felicitates Linthoi Chanambam, World Judo Champion