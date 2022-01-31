Indore: DAVV to extend deadline as 130 colleges still to provide details for AISHE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is all set to extend the deadline for providing information sought for the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) as nearly 130 colleges are still to do the needful.

“Around 130 colleges are still to upload data on AISHE website even as the deadline set by DAVV expired on Monday. We may extend the deadline giving final chance to them to share information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure with AISHE,” said Rajeev Dixit, director of College Development Council at DAVV.

He, however, stated that so far no decision has been taken on extension of deadline. If the colleges did not upload information required for AISHE they will be deprived of all types of grants given by the state government.

Besides, the DAVV would send a list of deviant colleges to the Department of Higher Education requesting it to cancel the no-objection certificate issued to them.

In a letter addressed to heads of institutions of higher learning in the state, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said the colleges failed to upload the required information on AISHE’s website their institutes won’t be provided with any grant.

He also stated that action against erring colleges would be taken as per rules of the Union Ministry of Education. Online window for uploading information on AISHE website was opened in December. But several colleges have still not provided their details for AISHE.

The Union Ministry of Education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure.

Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per-student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for the development of education sector.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:36 PM IST