Indore: DAVV submits data for management, law categories for NIRF rankings

Indore

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which found a place among universities ranked between 101 and 150 in the national rankings-2021 by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), has submitted data for ranking in management and law categories.

“We participate in total five categories viz university, management, law, pharmacy and engineering. We have submitted details required to participate in management and law whereas our data for pharmacy category is ready which we will upload in a day or two. The process for collecting data for engineering category is underway. Once data for engineering category is ready, we will upload it along with data for university category on NIRF website,” said Pratosh Bansal, DAVV’s nodal officer for NIRF.

The only Grade A+ university in the state, DAVV is eyeing a position in top-100 universities in the country this year. DAVV had last year improved its position from band of 151-200 to band of 101-150 universities.

“This year, we expect better performance. We are hoping to make it into the top-100 varsities in rankings-2022,” Bansal said.

NIRF was launched by the ministry in 2015. The main objective of launching NIRF was to have an indigenous ranking for the institutions across the country. The institution is assessed on five broad parameters like teaching and learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

These five broad parameters give due weightage to make it a very objective scale of ranking of the institutions. The first ranking by NIRF was released in April, 2016.

DECISIVE PARAMETERS

Teaching, Learning & Resources

---Student Strength including Doctoral Students

---Faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty

---Combined metric for Faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and Experience

---Financial Resources and their Utilisation

Research and Professional Practice

---Combined metric for Publications

---Combined metric for Quality of Publications

---IPR and Patents: Published and Granted

---Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice

Graduation Outcomes

---Metric for University Examinations

---Metric for Number of PhD Students Graduated

Outreach and Inclusivity

---Percentage of Students from Other States/Countries (Region Diversity RD)

---Percentage of Women (Women Diversity WD)

---Economically and Socially Challenged Students

---Facilities for Physically Challenged Students

---Perception Ranking

Peer Perception

---Academic Peers and Employers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:49 PM IST