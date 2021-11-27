Indore: DAVV students’ startups to get Smart City’s support

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the only Grade A+ accredited university in the state, would get technical and financial support from Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre.

An MoU in this regard was inked between Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore and Indore Smart City Development Limited which is running incubation centre through support of CII Initiatives, a company of IIM Ahmedabad.

Through this MoU, all the parties will be able to share their resources among themselves. Along with providing necessary guidance for entrepreneurship, Indore Smart City Development Limited will also provide the facility to use its Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre to DAVV students. In return, DAVV will provide its own laboratory, technical assistance etc basic facilities and guidance will be given by CII Initiatives for mentorship of startups, business model development, fund racing, networking etc.

This MoU was signed by DAVV registrar Dr Anil Sharma and Indore Smart City CEO Rishabh Gupta. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Jain, IET director Sanjeev Tokekar and others were present.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:31 AM IST