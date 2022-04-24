Indore: DAVV student stands 2nd in ‘Call for Action’ segment of InFinity Forum

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) stood second among winners of “Call for Action” segment under InFinity Forum, results of which were declared by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) two days ago.

Ashutosh Shrivastava of Institute of Management Studies, an entity of DAVV, was the only student from Madhya Pradesh to have found place among the winners.

The maiden edition of ‘InFinity Forum’, IFSCA’s flagship financial technology event was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 3, 2021.

“InFinity Forum united the world’s leading minds in policy, business, and technology to explore and advance the biggest ideas in FinTech, and to develop those ideas into global solutions and opportunities. The event was conducted in virtual mode on December 3 and 4 last year and was hosted by IFSCA under the aegis of Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg,” said IMS director Prof Sangeeta Jain.

It saw over 95,000+ registrations from across 70+ countries.

As part of the InFinity Forum 2021, IFSCA offered an incredible and unique opportunity for Next-Gen (Students from Universities) to define and enshrine their Thought Leadership at InFinity Forum.

Students were invited to submit ‘Call for Action’ statements on the different points to participate in the completion.

Ashutosh will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each and an e-certificate of appreciation.

