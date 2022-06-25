Indore: DAVV, Smart City hold workshop on start-up

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Smart City Indore along with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s partnership cell and e-cell conducted a workshop on “How to plan a start-up”, at Incubation Centre, IET, DAVV on Saturday.

Smart Seed official, Aditya Vyas, was present as chief guest of the event. This workshop aimed to create awareness about the start-up culture and make participants understand the important aspect of business learning.

This workshop focused on promoting and motivating the ideas of youth. Students got a chance to understand the road map of business initiated throughout the workshop.

Sanjeev Tokekar, director of IET DAVV, Rishi Prakas, in-charge of the incubation centre, along with more than 50 students attended the workshop. These sort of workshops and sessions are important for promoting the start-up culture and helps motivate youth to start with their plan, Tokekar said.