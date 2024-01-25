Indore: DAVV Set For Major Expansion With New Landscape |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All set to take a major leap, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has announced a sweeping transformation, marking a new era for academic excellence.

Vision 2030, a bold initiative, is set to reshape the landscape of the university over the next six years, introducing state-of-the-art facilities and innovative changes.

Master Plan for IET Campus and School of Education

The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) campus is set to house the physics, chemistry, biochemistry and biotechnology and all other science and engineering sciences departments.

On the other hand a big academic block will have teaching departments including School of Education, School of Social Sciences, School of Languages, etc.

This strategic relocation aims to enhance collaboration and create a dynamic learning environment.

Expansion of IMS, IIPS and School of Economics

Noteworthy projects are already underway for the expansion of three key institutes – IMS, IIPS, and the School of Economics. The surge in student enrollment has necessitated the creation of new buildings to alleviate the strain on existing infrastructure. This expansion includes classrooms, libraries, auditoriums, faculty rooms, and parking facilities.

Model Central Library

Amid these developments, the approval for a new Model Central Library is set to revolutionise the learning experience. This modern facility will boast e-library services, spacious halls, auditoriums, and organised sections, addressing the long-standing challenges faced by the existing Central Library.

Anticipated Changes and Future Outlook

DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain expressed enthusiasm for the ambitious projects, emphasising that these changes are pivotal for the university's growth. The vision encompasses not only physical expansion but also a commitment to providing cutting-edge facilities that align with global standards,' she added.

As these transformative initiatives take shape, registrar Ajay Verma said that the university is poised to emerge as a beacon of academic excellence, embracing the challenges of the future while creating an inspiring environment for students and faculty alike.