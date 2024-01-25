Indore Crime Round Up: Man Hangs Self, 3 Months Before Marriage | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Dwarkapuri police station area on Tuesday. It is believed that he hanged himself as he was tense regarding his financial problem and job. He had an engagement in October and his marriage was scheduled in April.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Akash Sahoo, a resident of Rishi Palace Colony. He owned a computer operating shop. Akash’s relative Ramnivas said that Akash had served food to his father and went to the terrace. A boy who was flying a kite in the neighbourhood saw Akash hanging on the terrace. Ramnivas further said Akash was mentally tense due to financial problem. He had graduated with BCom but did not get the job of his choice. He also opened a cyber-shop some time ago which was shut down and he was tense about his future. He was the elder son of his parents and his father is a gardener. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Driver held for stealing owner’s car

The crime branch in a joint action with Aerodrome police arrested a driver for stealing the car of his owner, police said on Wednesday. The cops received a tip-off that a man is driving a stolen car. The officials reached the place and nabbed the accused.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Aditya Gavde, a resident of Satyadev Nagar, Dwarkapuri. The accused stole the car from Airport Road and during interrogation, he confessed to his crime. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and recovered the car.

Man dies 18 days after road mishap

After battling for almost three weeks, a 49-year-old man succumbed to his injuries he sustained in an accident while going for duty in Azad Nagar police station area. The accident occurred near District Jail on January 6. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the deceased was identified as BhaskarTotre, a resident of Musakhedi. He was an employee of a private company. He sustained injuries in an accident after his two-wheeler collided with another two-wheeler. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The police initiated a probe into the case.

Two held for theft, Rs 1 lakh jewelry recovered

The Aerodrome police arrested the two accused who had stolen jewelry from a house in Vidhya Palace Colony, police said on Wednesday. The theft occurred on January 16 and after examining the CCTVs footage near the spot the police identified the accused and arrested them. The police recovered the jewelry worth Rs 1 lakh.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ajay Chauhan and Amit Bilwal, both of Babu Murai Colony. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

In another incident, Aerodrome police arrested two accused for smuggling illicit liquor. The police seized the illicit liquor found from their possession. The accused have been identified as Vijay Semliya of Chandan Nagar and Himanshu Rao of Dharamraj Colony.