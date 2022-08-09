Indore: DAVV self-finance teachers protest as salaries withheld

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tempers ran high as self-finance teachers staged a demonstration on the RNT Marg campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) after their salaries were withheld over an increment issue on Monday. The teachers were expecting an annual increment in their salaries from the month of July, but, instead, their salaries were withheld.

The reason for the same was stated in the Department of Higher Education’s (DHE)’s letter related to the benefit of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) to self-finance teachers appointed under the Exit Scheme, 2006.

As the salary for the month of July was not credited to their bank accounts till August 8, several self-finance teachers assembled on the RNT campus and expressed their displeasure over non-payment of their salaries. They sought from the rector, Ashok Sharma, and registrar, Anil Sharma, the reason for their salaries being withheld. Upon learning about the protest, executive council members Vishwas Vyas and Sunita Joshi also reached the campus and spoke to the agitating teachers.

The teachers were told that the salaries had been stopped by the audit department citing the DHE’s letter related to CAS benefit to them. The audit department officials were told that the high court had given a stay on the letter, so it was unlawful to deny increment to them and withhold their salary.

“The teachers said that the regular teachers had been given an annual increment in their salaries from the month of June. Although we’re at par with the regular teachers, we were denied the benefit of an increment,” they alleged.

Vyas said he had spoken to the audit department officials who had assured him of resolving the issue within two days.