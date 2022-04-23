Indore: DAVV releases model keys for Doctoral Entrance Test, seek objections till April 26

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has released model answer keys for the Doctoral Entrance Test (DET), 2022, conducted on April 19 after a hiatus of 28 months. “The model answer keys for all the 44 subjects have been uploaded on DAVV’s official website,” said professor Abhay Kumar, coordinator of the Ph.D cell.

Candidates can match their answers with the model answer keys. If the candidate is not satisfied with any answer, he/she can challenge the model answer key by paying Rs 500 for each answer. A candidate challenging the model answer keys will have to substantiate his/her claim and provide reference material for it.

The material from standard textbooks/reference books will be considered as authentic supporting material. Any literature from subject guidebook or coaching institute’s notes will not be considered authentic supporting material.

The model answer key can be challenged by only those students who have appeared in the DET, 2022.

‘Conditions for refund’

‘The challenge/s will be examined by the subject experts. If the challenge/s to any answer(s) is/are found correct, the amount of that answer(s) will be refunded after audit. Otherwise, the amount shall be retained by the university’ — Professor Abhay Kumar, coordinator, Ph.D cell

