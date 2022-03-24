Indore: DAVV readies proposals for grant of Rs 230 crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has readied proposals for Rs 230-crore grant for its expansion and enhancement of facilities days after the department of higher education (DHE) sought the university’s requirements in a phased manner.

“We’re sending all proposals in toto to the DHE mentioning our priorities in three stages,” said professor VB Gupta of DAVV.

In the first stage, DAVV wants funds for upgrading 10 departments as Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and developing 15 central facilities, including a hostel for researchers, hostel for international students, a learning resource centre, a tribal development department and so forth.

In the second stage, DAVV seeks funds for upgrading eight departments as CoEs and other facilities.

In the third stage, the university wishes to convert seven more departments into CoEs and add more facilities on the UTD campus. In total, DAVV wants 25 of its teaching departments to be upgraded as CoEs.

According to information received, the Grade A+ university is seeking Rs 165 crore out of Rs 230 crore for central facilities alone. At a review meeting last month, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had noted that DAVV had the potential to clinch Grade A++ accreditation from the NAAC. He had also stated that DAVV was the only university in the state which had the potential to feature in the Top-100 universities in the country. Chouhan had directed the DHE to support DAVV financially and technically so that it could enhance its standards.

To this, DHE had sought DAVV’s financial requirements. DAVV sought Rs 230 crore from the DHE, but the latter asked it to prioritise its proposals. As a result, DAVV has readied the proposals mentioning its priorities. The proposals would be sent to the DHE in a day or two, said Gupta.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:57 PM IST