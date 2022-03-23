Bhopal: Mindset towards women has to be changed, says Ruchi Ghosh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) :The old mindset towards women has to be changed, said head of the department of sociology, Barkatullah University, Ruchi Ghosh . She was speaking at an event on the 24th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh State Women’s Commission on Wednesday.

She said the role of women is continuously expanding in every field. “Today the country is working on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’. The role of the Women’s Commission is also important in this.”

Additional director of women-child development department Rajpal Kaur said that women are no longer the delicate one. They are not weak but are tolerant. There is no dearth of intelligence, strength and valour in women. They just need to get a chance. Those who got the opportunity have made their mark in every field, she added.

Cyber expert Akshay Vajpayee said that women are falling prey to most cyber crimes at present. The main reason for this is that these crimes are committed by mostly acquaintances. After downloading any application, we are not aware of its security features. He said that social engineering increases cyber crime. “When we share our personal information with our acquaintances, friends, it is called social engineering. Personal ID of any person is cracked only by social engineering,” he said.

State Women’s Commission Secretary Shivkumar Shukla said that the commission was constituted to empower women, protect and conserve their interests, provide equal opportunities for development and take prompt action against atrocities and crimes against women.

On the day, mountaineer Megha Parmar, eminent Bharatnatyam dancer Lata Singh Munshi, para-cyclist Sushri Tanya Daga, painter Rekha Bhatnagar and many other women were honoured for their outstanding work in various fields.

