Indore: DAVV panel gives thumbs down to 'outsourcing' of courses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts of Centre of Distance and Online Education (CDOE) to again push a proposal for hiring a software partner for offering four programmes in online mode got a thumbs down from a committee constituted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

The committee was constituted on the suggestion of DAVV executive council which had last month rejected the proposal.

Interestingly, all members of the committee were from the same executive council. However, the rules are that executive council members of any university can’t be part of any other committee of the same university.

The committee members met on Monday wherein CDOE director Prof Pratosh Bansal gave a presentation pushing for a software partner for running MBA (HR, Marketing & Finance), MBA (Energy Management), MA (Sociology) and MA (Economics) courses in online mode.

He informed the committee members that online courses on a large scale can be run only through software educational partners as they have the expertise for the same.

However, the panel members did not agree with him. They said that the university should hire teachers and then go for offering online courses.

CDOE wants to roll out courses in online mode.

For that, tenders were also called which were put before the EC members who rejected them saying private players can’t be included in academic matters of DAVV.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:20 AM IST