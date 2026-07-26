Indore DAVV Opens Admissions For Executive MTech Programme | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The School of Computer Science and Information Technology (SCSIT), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), has opened admissions for its two-year Executive MTech in Computer Science programme for the 2026-27 academic session, offering working professionals an opportunity to pursue higher education without interrupting their careers.

According to Head of Department Dr Ugrasen Suman, the programme has been specially designed to suit the schedules of employed candidates. Classes will be conducted only on Saturdays and Sundays, with three-hour sessions each day, allowing professionals to balance work and academics.

The programme follows a project-based learning approach and offers academic flexibility, mentoring by experienced faculty members, research opportunities, an industry-oriented curriculum, improved placement prospects and the option to earn credits through MOOC courses.

Candidates with a BE/BTech in Computer Science, Information Technology or related disciplines, an MCA, or an MSc (CS/IT) with at least 55% marks are eligible to apply. Applicants must have a minimum of two years of academic or industry experience and should be employed at the time of admission. An employer's certificate is also mandatory at the time of admission.

Dr Suman said the programme has an intake of 18 seats. Initially, the department had decided that the course would not be offered if fewer than five students enrolled. However, admissions have already crossed that mark, while nearly 50% of the seats are still available and admissions remain open.

He further said that the BTech and MTech programmes in Cyber Security emerged as the most sought-after courses during CUET counselling this year, with all seats already filled, reflecting the growing demand for specialised cybersecurity education among students.