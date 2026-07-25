Indore Municipal Corporation Prepares Mega Green Drive Across 101 Hectares | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has stepped up preparations for a massive plantation drive at two key locations in the city as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Saturday inspected the proposed plantation sites at Datuni Hill (Dev Guradia) and the land behind the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing complex at Gulmarg to review the project's readiness.

Additional Commissioner Shringar Shrivastava, Executive Engineer Shantilal Yadav and other officials from the IMC and concerned departments were present during the inspection.

During the visit, Singhal reviewed the joint plantation plan being executed by the IMC and the Forest Department at Datuni Hill. Officials informed him that more than 83 hectares of land have been identified for large-scale plantation. The area is proposed to be developed as one of the city's major green zones, aimed at strengthening environmental conservation, enhancing biodiversity and preventing soil erosion.

The Municipal Commissioner also inspected around 18 acres of land behind the PMAY residential complex at Gulmarg, where another extensive plantation drive is planned to increase the city's green cover.

He directed officials to complete all pre-plantation work within the stipulated timeline, including land levelling, pit excavation, irrigation arrangements, fencing for protection and other measures necessary for the long-term survival of saplings.

Emphasising that plantation should not remain limited to planting alone, Singhal instructed officials to ensure regular monitoring, adequate watering and proper maintenance so that the maximum number of saplings survive and grow into mature trees.