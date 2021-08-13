Indore: DAVV mark sheets to have digital signatures

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of colleges affiliated with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and teaching departments will get digitally signed degrees from August.

“Approval for digital signature on mark sheet has been given by vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain. Students will start getting digitally signed degrees from end of August,” said deputy registrar (exam and confidential) Rachna Thakur.

It was a long awaited move. Students have been demanding digitally signed degrees as sometimes stamp does not appear properly on mark sheets. This often forces recruiters to confirm genuineness of mark sheet from the varsity.

DAVV issues around four lakh marksheets per year. So labeling stamp of competent officer is also a time consuming job for babus. Integration of technology with the system would save both time and energy.

Besides, university is also planning to enhance security features on the mark sheet. The university may enhance paper quality and increase security features like bar coding, hallmarking etc. If all goes well, the university mark sheets would even have Aadhar number and photograph of students.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:15 AM IST