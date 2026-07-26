Indore DAVV Launches Weekend MTech For Working Professionals | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Working professionals looking to upgrade their qualifications without taking a career break now have an opportunity as Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has launched a weekend MTech (Executive) programme.

The School of Computer Science and Information Technology (SCSIT) has started admissions to the two-year programme for the 2026-27 academic session, designed specifically for employed candidates.

According to SCSIT Head Prof Ugrasen Suman, the course allows professionals to pursue higher education while continuing their jobs. "We have launched the MTech (Executive) programme for the 2026-27 academic session, offering working professionals an opportunity to pursue higher education without interrupting their careers," he said.

Unlike regular postgraduate programmes, classes will be held only on Saturdays and Sundays, with three-hour sessions each day. The weekend schedule has been planned to help professionals balance work commitments with academic pursuits.

Prof Suman said the programme follows a project-based learning model and is designed to meet the evolving needs of the technology industry. Besides classroom teaching, students will receive mentoring from experienced faculty members, opportunities to undertake research projects and an industry-oriented curriculum.

Participants can also earn academic credits through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), providing greater flexibility in learning.

The programme aims to enhance career prospects by equipping professionals with advanced technical knowledge while exposing them to contemporary research and industry practices.

Admissions are open to candidates with a BE/BTech in Computer Science, Information Technology or related disciplines, as well as those with an MCA or MSc (Computer Science/Information Technology) with at least 55% marks. Applicants must have a minimum of two years of academic or industry experience, be employed at the time of admission and submit an employer's certificate.

The programme has an approved intake of 18 seats. Initially, the department had decided to offer the course only if at least five candidates enrolled. That minimum has already been achieved, while nearly half the seats remain available.

The decision to introduce the programme was influenced by the encouraging response to the Institute of Management Studies' MBA (Executive) programme, which has attracted senior government officials, including IAS officers, as well as professionals from leading industries.