Indore: DAVV imposes 25% penalty for late affiliation, B-schools cry foul

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and management institutions have come face-to-face as the former has imposed 25 per cent penalty on the latter for applying late for affiliation.

The B-schools have called DAVV’s penalty unjustified and threatened to move court.

The college directors said that the university charges the highest fee in the state. “From this year, the university has started imposing penalty on affiliation fee also apart from charging 18 per cent GST on it,” the directors added.

As per information, around 20 colleges applied late for affiliation in DAVV claiming that they were not to blame as they had received recognition for their MBA courses late from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The college directors claimed that they got recognition after-mid July. “Immediately after that, we applied for affiliation in the university. But now the university is charging 25 per cent penalty on the affiliation fee. Not only this, 18 per cent GST is being levied on affiliation fee,” the college directors said.

According to them, DAVV charges the highest affiliation fee across the state. More than Rs 8 lakh is being charged for every 300 seats whereas the affiliation charges for the same number of seats in other university is around 4 lakh.

What’s our mistake?, ask B-schools

College association office-bearer Girdhar Nagar said that the university’s move to impose penalty on B-schools is wrong as they are not at fault. “AICTE delayed in giving recognition. So, how can we be blamed for applying late for affiliation,” he added.

The university's reply

Registrar Anil Sharma said that the management colleges had submitted a memorandum against the penalty which was placed before standing committee and executive council. Both the bodies found the university’s administration move of imposing penalty as correct. Sharma said that more than half the MBA colleges in the city had applied for affiliation within the deadline.

“The colleges that had applied late should have done the needful within the deadline and they should have anticipated delay from the AICTE’s end,” he added.

40 colleges to choose from in city

If you are thinking of taking admission in an MBA programme offered by a B-school in Indore, you have nearly 40 colleges as options.

As registrations for admission in MBA courses started on Saturday, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has uploaded a list of B-schools which offer two-year degree programme. The list includes names of around 40 colleges from the city. The total number of seats available in these 40 colleges is around 8,230. The seats count will go up as five to six more colleges, including Shri Jain Diwakar College that got recognition for 300 seats of MBA and Arihant College, are likely to be added to the list shortly.