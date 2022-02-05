Indore: DAVV gives 34000 sq feet land for temple, police station & water tank

Indore

Nearly four months after the executive council’s nod, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Friday gave land for expansion of Tantya Bhil (Bhanwarkuan) Square and constructions of an overhead water tank.

The university has given 34,000 square feet land; 17,000 square feet for Lord Shiva temple and police station premises and the same size for the construction of an overhead water tank, from UTD campus.

The district administration required land for widening two left-turns on Bhawarkuna Square. On one left turn, Lord Shiva temple is located whereas the police station is located on another left turn. Both Lord Shiva Temple and police station will now be constructed on land given by the university.

Besides, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) required land for the construction of an overhead water tank. The university also gave land to the IMC.

The announcement came after district collector Manish Singh and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal met vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain at her office on Friday.

Jain informed the collector and the municipal commissioner that she had received approval for allotment of land to the IMC and district administration so the university has agreed to it.

She said that the university had given land in the interest of the city.

Singh said that the development of Tantya Bhil (Bhanwarkuan) Square would start soon. Two left turns will be widened at the Square which will help in streamlining the traffic on the important crossover.

DAVV to get 36 acres in Bada Bangarda

He said that DAVV would get in return 36 acres of land in Bada Banagarda for the expansion of educational facilities. In the first phase, 13 acres of land will be allotted.

After completing some formalities, the remaining 23 acres of land will also be made available. The VC said that the university gave land for the development of the city and hopes that the district administration also fulfils its commitment of giving 36 acres of land to DAVV. Interestingly, the university was allocated 50 acres of land for setting up medical college in 2001.

From the same land, 25 acres was taken back some seven years ago. District administration later stated the remaining 25 acres is also not for DAVV. However, it now is saying that 36 acres would be given to the DAVV for expansion of its facilities.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:59 AM IST