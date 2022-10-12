Indore: DAVV gets CUET (PG) results data from NTA

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency, which conducted the common university entrance test (CUET) for admission in postgraduate courses offered by about 70 universities in the country, has shared the result data with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Confirming the development, DAVV admission committee coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja said, “We have got the result data. Soon, we will prepare a merit list and start registration for counselling.”

DAVV was among the universities which had participated in the CUET rolled out by University Grants Commission for admission in PG courses offered by central and other universities.

DAVV had opted for CUET (PG) for admission in 18 PG programmes including all 17 MBA courses.

Nearly 37,000 students had registered for CUET eying admission to DAVV courses.

The exam was conducted in nearly 500 centres in and outside the country. The results were declared on September 26.

Since then DAVV had been waiting for the result data as it wanted to complete the admission process before Diwali but it is not possible now.

“Admission process for PG courses can’t be completed before Diwali as the result data was delayed. However, we will prepare a merit list before Diwali and start registration. The counselling will be held in the first week of November,” Ahuja said.

He signalled that the classes for the newly admitted students may be started from mid-November.

Mere 2145 students register for UG admissions

A total of 2,145 students have registered for counselling of CUET (UG) for admission in 24 after-school professional courses offered by DAVV. Close to 79,000 students had applied for the entrance exam eyeing admission in UG courses offered by DAVV but the poor registration figure shows that most of the students have already taken admissions in other institutions following the delay in the admission process at DAVV.

Though the last date for registering for counselling is October 14, the university is not expecting the figure to cross the 5,000 mark. Nearly 1,500 seats in UG courses are to be filled through counselling which is going to start on October 17. The counselling will be held till October 21.