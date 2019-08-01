Indore: DAVV forms panel for ‘rational refunding’ to CET students

Indore: A day after higher education minister Jitu Patwari directed the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to refund fee charged from students for Common Entrance Test (CET) as the exam failed and subsequently cancelled, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Wednesday constituted a committee for deciding the amount to be refunded.

“For compliance of the minister’s order, I have constituted a committee which will decide a rational amount which should be refunded,” said Jain.

She signaled that a significant percentage of the amount paid by the students for the CET would be refunded. As many as 17,762 students had registered for CET. Each of them had paid Rs 1500 as application charges.

But as the technical glitches marred the exam which was cancelled later, Patwari directed the university to refund the sum paid by students. From candidates who applied for courses which were not under CET, the university had charged Rs 1000 application fee.

The university may keep 50 per cent of fee charged from CET and keep the rest as application charges.