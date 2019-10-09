Indore: DAVV fails to recreate 1 password in 2 years

Indore: How much time do you take to create a new password for accessing a website if the older one is forgotten? Not more than a minute.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), a technology-savvy university, could not create a new password in place of a forgotten one to access ‘UGC student grievance portal’ and address complaints lying unattended for last two years. You ask them a reason and an excuse would follow.

“We contacted UGC many a time but they did not provide us with the new password or link,” claimed LK Tripathi, dean student welfare, at DAVV.

He said nodal officer of university for online works Yogendra Singh Bawal also contacted UGC officials but they did not give him new password for accessing student grievance portal.

However, UGC denied anybody contacting them from DAVV for any link to create new password of student grievance portal.

“Firstly, nobody contacted us from DAVV. Secondly, we also send copy of complaints to the university concerned through emails. If they have problems in accessing the portal, they should have gone through emails sent by us,” a senior UGC official told Free Press over phone from New Delhi.

On request by Free Press, the official went through the UGC data and told us that they had emailed all complaints received from students of DAVV and its affiliated colleges to a nodal officer appointed by the university.

“The latest one was sent on October 1 wherein a student had complained of non-refund of fee by Government Holkar Science College, which is affiliated to DAVV,” the official said.

Tripathi, however, claimed that the university did not receive any email from UGC regarding student grievances.

“We even don’t know the number of pending complaints with the portal,” claimed Tripathi. While the university is in denial mode, the number of pending complaints grew from 17 to 47 in last two years.

By Atul Gautam