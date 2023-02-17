Indore: DAVV executive council members lash out at officials 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the executive council of Devi Ahilya University lashed out at the officials in the executive council meeting held here on Thursday. They also objected at not getting the agenda of the meeting and the minutes of the Finance Committee on time.

Council member Dr Mangal Mishra told finance controller Dilip Verma that important issues of the Finance Committee should be tabled in the annual general meeting.

In the meeting Rs 27 lakh was sanctioned for CUET, Rs 25 lakh for the proposed convocation in March, Rs 25 lakh for IET library and Rs 90 lakh for IT centre.

Retired prof to serve university again

Retired prof Ashok Sharma will soon be able to serve again in the university. This proposal was brought up in the last meeting also but due to opposition, it could not fructify. Then it was decided to take legal opinion which was kept in this meeting in which the return of Prof Sharma was cleared.

Permission to buy copies

Due to the shortage of copies, the upcoming examinations were expected to be affected. Due to lack of time to buy paper and print copies, buying copies directly is the only option left for the university management. In the meeting, the members also raised the issue that three tenders have been held in the last three years. But till now neither paper nor copy has been bought. They objected to the inclusion of the blacklisted agency in the tender process for which an inquiry committee has been formed. Copies will be purchased only after the committee submits its report.

Decision taken on these issues

- A committee will be formed for the solution and harmony of the issue related to increment and other problems of self-financed employees.

- Increase in the incentive amount for members of the placement cell.

- Approval to the proposal for increasing Student Accident Fund from Rs one to five lakh.

- Compassionate appointment to the dependents of the deceased permanent and daily wage employees.

