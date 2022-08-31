Indore: DAVV employees stage protest over increment, regularisation issues

DAVV employees staging dharna |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Employees of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) are cross with the university administration over increment-related issues, delay in disbursement of gratuity to retired staff and non-regularisation of daily wagers.

On Tuesday, they staged protest and raised slogans against the university administration after officers unilaterally cancelled a meeting with them to discuss their issues.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Employees (Non-Teaching) Association threatened the university administration with a phased-wise agitation from September 2 if issues of employees were not addressed.

The protestors included regular and daily wage employees.

Employee association office-bearer Chain Singh Yadav and Rakesh Silawat said that around 40 employees have different problems and want a solution from the university’s side, but they only get assurances.

“Some employees retired a year ago, but the files related to their gratuity and pension have not been cleared so far. Many employees haven’t got increments. Despite completing duration and eligibility for regularisation, some daily wage employees have not been regularised,” Yadav said.

He said a symbolic strike will be held from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on September 2. “There will be a symbolic dharna for two hours from September 5 to 8 and sloganeering from September 9 to 13. There will be a half-day strike from September 20 to 29, and the employees will go on indefinite strike from September 30,” Yadav added.