Indore: DAVV discontinues MBA Disaster Management course

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the need for disaster management experts has been felt following the Beleshwar temple tragedy, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya – the only Grade A+ accredited state university in Madhya Pradesh — has announced plans to discontinue the MBA (Disaster Management) course, at least, for session 2023-24.

The move could come as a major disappointment for local agencies, including Indore Municipal Corporation, which are planning to hire disaster management experts especially after the temple tragedy as the DAVV is the only university in the state which offers masters’ degree course in Disaster Management.

For DAVV discontinuing the course has a ‘valid reason’.

“MBA (DM) is not a job-oriented course so it attracts very few takers. Resultantly, the operation cost goes higher than what the institute gets in form of fee,” said Prof Sangeeta Jain, director of Institute of Management Studies, an entity of DAVV.

Jain, however, clarified that they are not discontinuing the course for good. It is just that we decided to declare session 2023-24 as a zero year for MBA (DM).

“We will review our decision ahead of commencement of session 2024-25,” she said.

The need for disaster management experts was felt after MS Hotel had collapsed claiming 10 lives some years ago.

However, the then divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey had announced plans to setup disaster management cell. However, the issue was later put in cold store. Now, that a roof of a bawdi caved in at Beleshwar Mahadev Temple claiming 36 lives and injuring around 18 others lately, IMC has announced plans to setup disaster management cell. But where will it get experts from for the cell if DAVV discontinued the course for good.