Indore: DAVV attaches rider to ‘30-minutes late, but still eligible for exam’ rule

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to check copying in examinations, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which had caught some students reportedly reading question paper leaked on mobile phones minutes ahead of the start of exams, had put a rider on allowing students to take the exam even if they reach up to 30 minutes late.

Now, the students have to give a valid reason for reaching the exam hall late, or else they will not be allowed to write the exam.

This condition is being implemented from the BBA, BCA, B.Com, BJMC and BAMC first-year exams starting on Tuesday.

The chink in DAVV’s armour had surfaced as a question paper for the B.Com second year allegedly got leaked minutes before the exam began in April. The incident had sent ripples through DAVV. The incident came to light when a college, which was doubling up as exam centre, noticed some students were not going inside the examination hall despite repeated reminders by the examiner.

As there is a rule of allowing students take the exam even if they reach 30 minutes late, some students were taking advantage of this rule and not entering the exam hall. In fact, they were busy checking their smartphones. Smelling a rat, the college authorities informed the university about the development suspecting a leak of the question paper on mobile phones. The flying squad of DAVV, which was nearby, reached the exam centre and caught the suspected students with their mobile phones.

When quizzed, they confessed to having the question paper on their mobile phones before the examination began on Saturday. Later, DAVV learnt that it is a regular practice that someone clicks a photo of the question paper just minutes ahead of the commencement of the exam and forwards it to the students. The students, upon getting hold of the question paper, would then take advantage of the “30-minute rule” for doing last-minute preparations for the exam.