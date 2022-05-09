Indore: DAVV asks candidates exempted from DET written exams to fill form

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has asked candidates who applied for doctoral entrance test (DET)-2022 but were exempted from giving written tests need to fill a form.

Candidates JRF awarded through UGC-NET or CSIR-NET, teacher fellowship for research awarded by UGC/AICTE/Government Fellowship, any other Government / Foreign research fellowship and MPhil degree (as per UGC Regulations 2009 or amended thereafter) with course work are exempted from written test.

Such candidates are required to submit documents with filing online from send through Google link to claim for exemption.

DET was conducted on April 19 for filling nearly 1215 posts lying vacant in 44 subjects.

The exam was conducted after a lull of 28 months.

