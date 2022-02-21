Indore: DAVV apex body may decide fate of online MBA courses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Executive council members of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are meeting on Tuesday when they may decide the fate of four MBA programmes proposed by the Centre of Distance and Online Education (CDOE) in the online mode with engagement of a private agency.

Besides, the EC members may also approve a Rs 27-lakh budget for the convocation due on March 23. The finance committee has already approved the budget and now it will place it before the EC for its approval. Preparations for the convocation have already been started.

The second important issue is online MBA courses. The CDOE has proposed to start four MBA courses in the online mode. For that, it has proposed to take the services of a software partner. At the last meeting, EC members had sought all details pertaining to the programmes.

The EC members may decide whether to give permission to the online courses or not.

