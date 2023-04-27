Indore: DAVV apex body gives in-principal nod for promotion of self-finance teachers

FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhy Pradesh): In a major administrative move, the executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday gave in-principal approval to a proposal recommending promotion of self-finance teaching employees under the career advancement scheme (CAS) in compliance with the conditions laid down by the Department of Higher Education in its recent letter.

“The EC went through the DHE’s letter and gave in principal approval for promotion of self-finance teachers waiting for their promotions under CAS,” said registrar Ajay Verma.

He, however, clarified that the process of promotions will be undertaken after obtaining permission for the same from Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court wherein the matter of promotion of self-finance teachers is sub-judice following a petition by former EC member KK Tiwari.

DAVV had lately received a shot in the arm as DHE permitted it to grant promotion to teaching employees appointed under self-finance scheme adhering to conditions laid down in the exit policy-2006.

When the proposal was kept in the EC meeting on Wednesday some members were of a view that haste showed not been shown in this case.

However, most of the EC members were in favour of extending the benefit of CAS to self-finance teachers therefore in-principal nod was granted to the proposal.

Besides, the EC gave approval to a proposal for holding a programme for marking the commencement of the diamond jubilee year on May 1.

The EC also gave its nod to a proposal for the establishment of "Shri Shankaracharya Bhartiya Darshan Shodhpeeth" on the UTD campus.

A proposal to provide compassionate appointments to the dependents of the employees appointed on regular posts sanctioned under the self-financing scheme was also approved.