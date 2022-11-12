Indore: DAVV academic session running three months behind schedule 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The academic session for newly admitted students in undergraduate professional courses offered by the teaching department of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is running a good three months behind the schedule, all thanks to the maiden common university entrance test (CUET) which delayed the admission process in DAVV, the only Grade A+ accredited university in the state.

The academic session, which generally starts in the third week of August, is going to commence in the third week of November this year.

Understanding the delay caused by CUET, the university teaching departments have started making plans to put the session back on track by scrapping the semester break and holding extra classes.

IIPS director Prof BK Tripathi said that there may be a brief or no semester break in this winter semester. “We may condense semester and hold extra classes also,” he said.

EMRC director Prof Chandan Gupta said that there is no scope for any semester break this winter. Students will have to attend additional classes also so that their syllabus can be completed by January, he added.

He said that other departments are also making identical plans.

UG 2nd counselling over, all seats except in BSc courses filled

The second counselling for admission to UG courses offered by a dozen teaching departments that participated in CUET has been completed and all seats have been filled except for seats in BSc courses. Only about 50 seats each in three BSc courses are vacant.

Around 1,400 seats out of 1,520 seats in 23 courses which were under CUET got filled in the two rounds of counselling. While the university has planned the new session for UG course students from mid-November, the session of PG course students may start post-November 25.