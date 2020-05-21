Indore: Daughter of scientist donates piggy bank to police on birthday

Indore: An eight-year-old daughter of a plasma scientist from Europe celebrated her birthday with Vijay Nagar TI Tehzeeb Qazi and staff on Thursday. She donated her piggy bank containing Rs 2000 to the police for depositing it in government’s fund.

TI Qazi and his staff reached Vrishti Sirse house in Vijay Nagar to greet her on her birthday. She was happy and surprised to see corona warriors. She celebrated her birthday with them and also thanked them for being a part of her birthday celebration. She later donated her piggy bank to police also gave them sanitisers.

Vrishti’s father Nishant Rao Sirse is a plasma scientist in Berlin and he is with his daughter on the occasion of her birthday. He also thanked TI and staff of Vijay Nagar police station.