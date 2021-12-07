Indore: Daly College students present colourful cultural programme

Indore



To commemorate the completion of 75 years of India's independence, the Government of India has planned a huge event and has emphasised on self-reliance and spreading the feeling of pride towards the country.

On this occasion, Daly College organised demonstration art activities on the theme of which was 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

Under this, students of classes 6, 7 and 8 presented the song 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha'.

This was followed by two western-style songs inspired by the concept of Youth-India and giving the message of strength to the children. After this, a street play was presented, which was titled - 'Gaga of Unsune Veer Saputons.' In this saga, the valour of Subedar Chunni Lal and Sepoy Gurtej Singh was remembered.

The programme concluded with a Zumba dance performance highlighting the feeling of pride towards the country.

Postcard writing activity has also been organised for students of classes 4 to 9 and class XI from 3rd to 6th December 2021.

Its themes are 'Unknown Hero of Freedom Struggle' and 'My Vision of India of 2047'.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:08 AM IST